Prosecutor says accused killer Cristhian Bahena Rivera told authorities he recalls fight, then ‘Mollie is in his trunk’
The break that helped investigators solve the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts began, Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver said, with a "specter." Klaver delivered the prosecution's opening statement Wednesday in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the farmhand accused of killing the 20-year-old university student and hiding her body in July 2018. Speaking to the jury, Klaver recounted how hundreds of people turned out and scoured the countryside around Brooklyn, Iowa, after Tibbetts failed to arrive on Thursday, July 19, at the Grinnell day care where she worked for the summer.www.thehawkeye.com