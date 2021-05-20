Prosecutor says accused killer Cristhian Bahena Rivera told authorities he recalls fight, then ‘Mollie is in his trunk’

When Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s murder trial begins next Monday (5/17), media and the public won’t be allowed in the courtroom. Bahena Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in her home town of Brooklyn in July 2018. Judge Joel Yates says the limited size of the courtroom in Davenport, as well as social distancing requirements for coronavirus, means that the general public won’t be allowed in the courtroom and only one pool photographer for the media will be allowed. Yates is allowing live video streaming of the trial—after the jury is selected. Jury selection cannot be broadcast under Iowa courtroom media rules. The trial has been moved from Poweshiek County to Davenport because of pretrial publicity.