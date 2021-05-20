Apex Legends Global Series Championship prize may hit $3 million

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Apex Legends Global Series Championship is potentially getting a much larger prize pool. The event's $1 million prize pool may be boosted up to $3 million. The tournament is set to begin on May 22, but Respawn Entertainment had some last-minute changes to announce. In a tweet, the official Apex Legends account informed fans that the prize pool was now able to reach a whopping $3 million through in-game purchases. But these aren't just any purchases. Respawn released special bundles for the Apex Legends Global Series, which are now available.

