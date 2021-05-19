One suspect dead after Dutch robbery ends in high-speed chase

On Sunday around 2:30am, Spencer Police were dispatched to 911 1st Ave E for a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, Officers located a vehicle attempting to flee the scene. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a black 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, in the 900 block of Grand Ave but the vehicle failed to yield. The vehicle then led officers on a pursuit south out of town at speeds exceeding 100mph. The pursuit continued until the suspect vehicle came to a stop in the 300 block of Main St in Sioux Rapids, IA. The driver led officers on a brief foot pursuit and was apprehended at 307 Main St. The suspect, 25 year old Carlos Hicks of Spencer, was charged with eluding while participating in a felony (class D felony), possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine (class C felony), possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana (class D felony), and multiple traffic offenses. During the investigation it was determined that Hicks threw a loaded pistol from the vehicle during the pursuit and it was located in the 2300 mile of 440th St by officers. Further investigation led officers to conduct a search warrant at 911 1st Ave E #B5 in Spencer. As a result of the search, 25 year Deshon Oneal of Columbus Mississippi, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Both subjects were transported to the Clay County Jail without further incident.