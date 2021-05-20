newsbreak-logo
NewsWest 9

The Field's Edge continues to make progress on tiny home village

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 14 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas — Local nonprofit, The Field's Edge, is making progress on it's tiny house community for the homeless and disabled in Midland. They have installed a city water line to the area and will soon add an access road. They are also currently working on the foundation for a community hall.

