Presidential Election

House votes to create Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission despite opposition from GOP leadership

By Ryan Chatelain
NY1
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House voted Wednesday to pass legislation that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite vocal opposition from the House and Senate Republican leaders. What You Need To Know. The House voted Wednesday to pass legislation that would create a bipartisan, independent commission...

www.ny1.com
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Saunders: Trump is running, regardless of outcome for GOP

Let’s not kid ourselves. Former — yes, former — President Trump wants to run for president in 2024, and so he shall. The story some Republicans like to tell themselves — that Trump will not run again for the White House because he knows he can’t win and he’s smart enough to see the glory in being a GOP kingmaker — is wishful thinking.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Can McCarthy still discipline MTG?

GREENE HOUSE EFFECT: Even if Kevin McCarthy wanted to punish Marjorie Taylor Greene for her hallway antics last week, could he?. McCarthy (R-Calif.) no longer can deploy his most powerful weapon: removing her from her two committees. Democrats already used it for him, stripping the Georgia Republican provocateur from her committee assignments earlier this year.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Analysis: Cheney promises to fight on, while McCarthy covets the speakership

WASHINGTON — Liz Cheney’s tenure as House Republican Conference chair ended on the order of her colleague and onetime ally, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Cheney took her principled stand, she said, to deny Donald Trump another shot at the presidency. McCarthy’s intolerance for that stand showed his single-minded focus is on becoming speaker.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

OPINION: Can a Jan. 6 commission slow GOP gaslighting?

May 16—In the same week when more and more Republican lawmakers were making light of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — one Georgia representative even saying it looked to him like "a normal tourist visit" — top Democratic and Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee reached agreement on legislation to form a 9/11-style bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot and insurrection.
Congress & CourtsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Cheney continues her lonely 'battle for the soul of the Republican Party'

WASHINGTON - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who last week was voted out from House Republican leadership, on Sunday continued her lonely campaign against former president Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, slamming her GOP colleagues for their attempts at "whitewashing" the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and warning that Trump's claims are actively eroding American democracy.
Essex County, MAAndover Townsman

Filibuster and McConnell thwart progress

Sen. Joe Manchin’s hopeful view of Congressional bipartisanship is going to be put to a severe test in the months ahead as big pieces of legislation coming from the Biden administration will wind their way through the sausage making to critical, narrow votes where our state’s senior senator holds an unusually outsized influence as to what will make the cut and what will not.
Congress & CourtsThe Spokesman-Review

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why we don’t yet have a Jan. 6 commission

One of the greatest failings of Congress is its inability to confront the institutional challenges affecting the country’s political system in general – and itself in particular. Internal congressional procedures, despite periodic reform attempts, remain cumbersome and inefficient, subject to manipulation by the whims of each successive majority. For the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney: McCarthy and Stefanik Are Complicit in Spreading the ‘Big Lie’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out House Republican leadership on Sunday morning, claiming they are complicit in spreading former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Appearing on Fox News Sunday just days after she was replaced as the House Republican conference chair by Trump loyalist Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who recently said the GOP was “unified in working with” Trump, Cheney recounted recent comments she made to her colleagues.
AgriculturePosted by
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

This week, President Joe Biden met with the congressional “Big Four”, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to discuss the potential for a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure legislation. Leader McConnell emerged declaring that there is “great chance” for a consensus. President Biden later met with a delegation led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Republican Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who Leader McConnell has designated as the chief negotiator on behalf of Senate Republicans. “I am very encouraged by our meeting with President Biden today,” Capito said in a statement after the meeting. Senate Republicans have offered a $568 billion infrastructure package with no tax increases. Leader McConnell (R-KY) has signaled that the GOP could up that offer to the $600 billion to $800 billion range. President Biden “seems sincerely interested in a deal,” said a GOP senator involved in the talks. President Biden and White House officials maintain they want real progress on an infrastructure bill by May 31. For her part, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a bill on the House Floor by July 4. If a bipartisan bill emerges, it is likely to be smaller than the legislation Biden proposed, narrowly focused on hard infrastructure as it is traditionally understood in a highway bill, and not paid for by higher taxes. In terms of next steps, Senator Capito indicates that Biden has asked GOP senators to come back with a re-worked counteroffer so he can react to it and make a new offer to Republicans. Read more here and here.
U.S. PoliticsLas Vegas Sun

GOP still assailing democracy

A year ago this week, the Sun published a Page 1 editorial sounding an alarm about a march to authoritarianism by the extremist right. In it, we offered a step-by-step chronicle of abuses of power and other undemocratic actions by the Trump administration and GOP leadership pointing to an inescapable conclusion that the nation had “entered the early stages of a dictatorship.” This wasn’t a theoretical, we stated, and it was happening faster than anyone could have expected.
Presidential ElectionYellowhammer News

Guest: Who’s really running the White House?

President Joe Biden is a gaffe machine. He said so himself. More often than not, he’ll say the wrong thing, the right thing the wrong way or simply let his thoughts trail off and not even finish the sentence. Usually, these misspeaks and verbal fumbles make great comedy, except now we aren’t the only ones laughing.