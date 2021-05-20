Drillers update: Carlos Rincon shows `maturity' with first sacrifice fly
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field. Probable pitchers: Wichita, LHP Bryan Sammons (0-0, 4.82 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.25 ERA) Promotions: Cody Bellinger jerseys — The first 1,000 fans ages 4 and up to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage Casino Greenwood Gates will receive a blue Drillers Bellinger jersey. Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP, played for the Drillers in 2016. Thirsty Thursday — Miller Lite and Coors Light on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks will be available for $2 at the main concessions stands.tulsaworld.com