newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Troy Polamalu reveals Steelers coach that will present him for Hall of Fame enshrinement

By Russell S. Baxter
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the game’s greats is set to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. And Steelers’ safety Troy Polamalu’s presenter already has his own Hall of Fame bust. Perhaps he is better known by the modern NFL fan as one of the best defensive minds in recent annals. He certainly made his mark in the Steel City as a teacher and coordinator. Dick LeBeau’s coaching resume included two stints in Pittsburgh. He was the Steelers’ defensive coordinator for two years under Bill Cowher in 1995 and ’96. The team reached Super Bowl XXX only to lose to the Dallas Cowboys.

fansided.com
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cowher
Person
Dick Lebeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Hall Of Fame#American Football#Pittsburgh#Super Bowl Xxx#Cardinals#Xliii#Packers#Xlv#The Detroit Lions#Pro Football Talk#Fame Bust#Four Time All Pro#Famer#Coaching#The Game#Steel City#Canton#Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Forbes

End Of A Pittsburgh Steelers’ Era Could Come Jan. 9 In Baltimore

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the toughest strength of schedule of any NFL team in the 2021 season. However, the last game of that season might be the most significant. The Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 9 in Week 18 of an NFL schedule that has been expanded by one game and one week.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers GM admits major uncertainty over Ben Roethlisberger's future

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has flirted with retirement for a few seasons but has always ended up coming back to the Steelers. Despite this, it doesn’t seem anyone is treating it as a guarantee that trend will continue. In a recent appearance on “PFT P.M.,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert admitted...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Have Shallow Pool To Choose From If They Want To Sign Tryout Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to signing tryout players. In fact, they’re probably on the higher end of turning guys from invite to contract. In the team’s last rookie minicamp pre-pandemic, rookie QB Devlin Hodges was there solely on a tryout basis. He played well enough to earn a spot on the 90 man roster, flashed in camp, and though it came under the worst of circumstances, started six games. He’s not the only example. LB Terence Garvin and FB Will Johnson are also names who went from tryout to contributing meaningful NFL snaps. And there are plenty others who got signed even if they ultimately were let go by summer’s end.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Retro Podcast: Making a trip to the Super Bowl a habit again

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,
NFLBradenton Herald

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Three Pittsburgh Steelers Rookies Flying Under the Radar

When value is considered, Quincy Roche very likely could be the Steelers best draft selection. The pass-rusher from Miami was expected to be a early-t0-middle round pick but fell all the way to the sixth round where Pittsburgh snagged him. After losing Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers were in desperate need of edge depth entering the draft. Behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, there was not much depth. Through five rounds, the Steelers inability to address the position became a concern. Drafting Roche in the sixth, however, more than made up for that. The value was great.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Four Steelers Draft Picks Sign Rookie Contracts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed four of their nine draft picks to contracts, the team announced Saturday. Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III all put pen to paper during Steelers rookie minicamp. The fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks are the first of Pittsburgh's draft class to sign their first NFL deals.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers fans will be furious with reddit thread suggesting Ben Roethlisberger isn’t lock for Hall of Fame

Is Ben Roethlisberger a Hall of Famer? At least some NFL fans are convinced his status is a little conflated. Roethlisberger will make the Hall of Fame, especially considering his two Super Bowls and countless Steelers franchise records. Yet, is his status among the game’s elite at least a little bit due to the team he plays for? Let’s diagnose this (probably wrong) fan theory.
NFLSteelers Depot

PFF: Steelers’ Watt, Tuitt Among Best Red-Zone Pass Rushers In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt no favors by the leaguewide salary cap situation this year, and one can certainly argue that it cost them some of their effective as a defense to rush the passer. Not only did they lose one of their primary rushers in Bud Dupree, they also lost two starting cornerbacks, which will have the consequence of allowing quarterbacks to get rid of the ball more quickly, and thus giving rushers less time to get into the backfield.
NFLchatsports.com

Study Finds Steelers Have 20th Oldest Roster In Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers may no longer be “Warren Sapp is going to yell about it” old but they’re still among the older teams in football according to research done by Andrew Walker in a recent tweet. He compiled the average age for each club. The Steelers tied for the 20th oldest team with an average age of 25.44 years. That comes in slightly above the average of 24.98 years.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 early predictions for Najee Harris in his rookie season with Steelers

For weeks, national media predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers would select either Alabama’s Najee Harris or Clemson’s Travis Etienne in order to jumpstart their sputtering and depleted backfield. Now, the Black & Gold have their man in Harris, and there’s plenty of expectations he can be “The Guy” sooner rather than...
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: How Will Strength Of Schedule Match Reality?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books, and it ended in spectacular fashion—though the wrong kind of spectacular—in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: The (Black & Gold) Boys Are Back In Town

The Steelers have their rookie draft picks in town for Rookie Mini Camp, some are signed to contracts, the 2021 NFL schedule has been released, and fans finally have a more ‘normal’ looking offseason. So what can we all expect for the year ahead?. Join the Matty Peverell and Mark...
NFLSteelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Record At Least 2 Defensive TDs In 2021

The offseason is inevitably a period of projection and speculation, which makes it the ideal time to ponder the hypotheticals that the Pittsburgh Steelers will face over the course of the next year, whether it is addressing free agency, the draft, performance on the field, or some more ephemeral topic.