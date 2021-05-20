Troy Polamalu reveals Steelers coach that will present him for Hall of Fame enshrinement
One of the game’s greats is set to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. And Steelers’ safety Troy Polamalu’s presenter already has his own Hall of Fame bust. Perhaps he is better known by the modern NFL fan as one of the best defensive minds in recent annals. He certainly made his mark in the Steel City as a teacher and coordinator. Dick LeBeau’s coaching resume included two stints in Pittsburgh. He was the Steelers’ defensive coordinator for two years under Bill Cowher in 1995 and ’96. The team reached Super Bowl XXX only to lose to the Dallas Cowboys.fansided.com