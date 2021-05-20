Ofc. Stephen Anderson, PIO

SPD arrests Burglary suspect responsible for multiple calls for service.

On May 18, 2021 at approximately 9:40pm, 911 received a call from a citizen regarding a female standing at the front door of their residence, attempting to turn the door handle in an apparent attempt to gain entry through front door. SPD Officers responded to the location, however the suspect fled on foot prior to SPD arrival.

Approximately 20 minutes later at 10:00pm, 911 received another call from a separate citizen regarding a female matching the same description as the original suspect, banging on the front door of her apartment while turning the door handle. At one point, she entered the apartment and assaulted the resident and moments later, assaulted another family member outside a separate unit prior to fleeing on foot. Officers expeditiously responded to the location, however the suspect once again fled prior to law enforcement arrival.

Shortly thereafter, 911 received a third call for service regarding a disorderly female in the vicinity of W. York Avenue and N. Calispel Street. The caller told 911 a female approached her vehicle and began slapping the windows while attempting to open the driver side door. Officers arrived on scene moments later and detained the suspect.

Multiple witnesses identified the suspect as the female who entered an apartment and assaulted several victims. The female was identified as Drusilla Wagner (50 y/o).

Wagner was arrested for one count of First Degree Burglary and one count of Second Degree Assault.