Video Games

Revelation Online is getting a new area, new dungeon, and more this summer in the Demonic War update

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a candy war. It’s not a pillow war. It’s not a man o’ war. It’s a Demonic War, and it’s arriving to Revelation Online this coming summer, but first it’s getting a preview now. Yes, new content is coming to this MMO soon. Will wonders never cease. What...

massivelyop.com
#Revelation Online#Mmo#Online Life#Content Online#Demonic War#Life Dungeon#Demonic Generals#Elemental Threats#Wardrobe Functions#Candy#Man#Accessories#Wings
