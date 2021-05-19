newsbreak-logo
Justices decline to postpone Texas execution

By Amy Howe
SCOTUSblog
 18 hours ago

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to block the execution of Quintin Jones, a Texas man who is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the 1999 murder of his great-aunt, Berthena Bryant. Jones had asked the justices to stay his execution to give them time to consider two claims on the merits. First, he contended that the Supreme Court’s 2017 decision in Moore v. Texas, holding that the use of outdated medical standards to determine whether someone is intellectually disabled and therefore cannot be executed, applies retroactively to his conviction. Second, he argued that his death sentence should be invalidated because prosecutors relied on testimony from a psychiatrist that has since been discredited.

