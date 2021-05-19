Justices decline to postpone Texas execution

Today, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (“LDF”) submitted written testimony to the Louisiana House Government Affairs Committee in support of a proposal in Senate Bill 163 to include a constitutional amendment on the October 9, 2021 ballot to expand the size of the Louisiana Supreme Court from seven members to nine members, each elected from one district (“single-member district”). However, the implementation of the expansion should not be delayed until 2025, as is currently proposed in the bill. The decisions made by the Louisiana Supreme Court have profound consequences for all Louisianans, and it is critical that communities of color are represented. The Louisiana Supreme Court has expansive jurisdiction to review judgments of the courts of appeal in every civil and criminal action filed in state court in Louisiana, which is where the vast majority of cases are heard. It is possible to draw three single-member districts, in which Black voters comprise the majority, in a Supreme Court map with nine single-member districts, while preserving substantial equality of population in all nine single-member districts and satisfying other criteria. The Legislature has an affirmative obligation to ensure that new districts drawn comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (“Section 2”), which the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled applies to the Louisiana Supreme Court districts, as well as to comply with other legal requirements. Under Section 2, the Legislature must ensure that Black and other voters of color have an equal opportunity “to participate in the political process and elect candidates of their choice” where the demographics, voting patterns, and other circumstances are present.