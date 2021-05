Pack up the accordions and move in some more modern ebonies and ivories -- along with a touch of rattan decor -- in a portion of the former Hofbräuhaus Chicago in Rosemont. Pete's Piano Bar is set for an encore in the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district following its pandemic-forced closure last year. The dueling piano bar will be built out within a 5,000-square-foot portion of the former German beer hall, adjacent to the new 1,800-square-foot Tiki Tiki bar, village officials revealed Monday.