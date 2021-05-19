Top 5 E-commerce Experts to Look up to in 2021

TOBB E-commerce Council Member, Ticimax E-commerce Systems Founder Cenk Çiğdem, who stated that with the loss of jobs in some sectors due to Covid-19 and the acceleration of reverse migration from big cities, many people started to work from home. There was an increase in the number of entrepreneurs who opened a web site by establishing a sole proprietorship to do business. "There has been an explosion in the number of new e-commerce sites selling in categories that are easier to procure and ship, especially clothing, home textiles, local foods and gourmet delicacies." Stating that doing e-commerce from home does not have warehouse, rent and stock costs, everyone can get into this business with very small investments and said, “Apart from those who buy and sell products, there is also an increase in the number of e-commerce using the dropshipping method known as stockless trading. Especially in financial terms, entrepreneurs who are not in a position to buy goods from wholesalers can make a profit through e-commerce by simply mediating with dropshipping. In this method, we observe an increase in recent months, ”he said.