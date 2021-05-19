newsbreak-logo
Chris Carroll resigns as Lynn English football coach

By Daniel Kane
Daily Item
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNN — After six years at helm of the Lynn English football program, Chris Carroll has announced that he will be stepping down as the head coach of the Bulldogs. “This was an extremely difficult decision,” Carroll said. “I enjoyed the last six years of coaching here deeply. What it came down to for me was spending more time with family, including my young daughter, and focusing on my career. Those two things are really what it is.

