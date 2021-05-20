newsbreak-logo
Aurora, NY

In avoiding staff cuts, Aurora district prepares to create new jobs at potential cost of millions

By Yesenia Robles
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 15 hours ago
Aurora school district leaders are planning to create jobs for people who have been displaced, if they can’t find a district vacancy that they can fill for next school year. As of Tuesday, 11 employees who lost their jobs through budget cuts but still have job protections still had not yet found new positions in the district. Usually, that would have triggered layoffs, known as a reduction in force, but the Aurora school board twice cast split votes against letting the district make staff cuts.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America's most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

