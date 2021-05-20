In avoiding staff cuts, Aurora district prepares to create new jobs at potential cost of millions
Aurora school district leaders are planning to create jobs for people who have been displaced, if they can’t find a district vacancy that they can fill for next school year. As of Tuesday, 11 employees who lost their jobs through budget cuts but still have job protections still had not yet found new positions in the district. Usually, that would have triggered layoffs, known as a reduction in force, but the Aurora school board twice cast split votes against letting the district make staff cuts.co.chalkbeat.org