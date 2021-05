Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen. From a diner-style breakfast to a cake fit for a queen, eggs are in that recipe. According to The Nibble, eggs found a new form in 1762, when the egg salad sandwich was concocted. While this was the first presentation of the sandwich, The Nibble notes egg salad itself was likely enjoyed even earlier in history. There are endless variations of egg salad, but for the most part, there are two core components: eggs and mayonnaise.