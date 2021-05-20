Once a roster doubt, Nick Pivetta has become the best arm in the Red Sox’ rotation

All you need to know about the Red Sox' loss to the Rangers, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Rodriguez not sharp: Coming off an impressive start at Fenway in which he went seven innings and allowed three runs, Eduardo Rodriguez was starting Saturday night with an extra day of rest. But after two quick innings, Rodriguez hit a wall in the third. The Rangers sent eight men to the plate, scored three times and made Rodriguez throw 33 pitches. It was a preview of what was to come, as Rodriguez was hit around by the Texas lineup, with a succession of hard-hit balls. He was done after five innings, despite having thrown just 67 pitches. The issue? A lack of command. "Most of my pitches were around the plate,'' said Rodriguez. "I was throwing a lot of strikes, but when you're throwing a lot of strikes, you've got to locate and today I was missing too much (on) the plate. That was the whole start today. They were swinging at everything. If I had good command, those should have been strikeouts and groundouts.''