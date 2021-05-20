Strickland’s Statement on House Passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

On National AAPI Day Against Hate and Bullying, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement following House passage of the bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which seeks to help combat the rise in anti-Asian hate by strengthening the tracking, reporting, and response to all COVID-19 related hate crimes. Earlier today, Strickland stood in solidarity with Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA-12), Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Congressman Jerry Nadler (NY-10), CAPAC First Vice Chair Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06), Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) and CAPAC Members at a press conference on the need to pass the legislation and Stop Asian Hate.