Congress & Courts

Strickland’s Statement on House Passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

By Office of Representative Marilyn Strickland
The Suburban Times
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn National AAPI Day Against Hate and Bullying, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement following House passage of the bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which seeks to help combat the rise in anti-Asian hate by strengthening the tracking, reporting, and response to all COVID-19 related hate crimes. Earlier today, Strickland stood in solidarity with Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA-12), Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Congressman Jerry Nadler (NY-10), CAPAC First Vice Chair Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06), Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) and CAPAC Members at a press conference on the need to pass the legislation and Stop Asian Hate.

