Brad Stevens has often been labeled one of the best head coaches in the NBA, though the Boston Celtics haven’t played up to their potential this season. The Celtics entered the 2020-21 season with championship aspirations, however they’ve looked like a first round team for much of the year. Boston is 35-33 on the season following Sunday’s loss to Miami. The Celtics are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which would place the team in potential play-in game scenario.