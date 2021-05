The unexplained sonic attacks against U.S. diplomats that have baffled experts since they were first reported in Cuba in 2016 have now afflicted more than 130 American personnel stationed overseas, The New York Times reports. Dozens more cases have reportedly come to light as the Biden administration has stepped up efforts to investigate the alarming trend, which was initially thought to be concentrated in China and Cuba but has now been documented throughout Europe and Asia. The mysterious ailments, which some experts believe are caused by microwave or directed-energy weapons, have left some U.S. personnel with permanent brain injuries and chronic health issues. Walter Reed doctors have reportedly warned that some victims are vulnerable to suicide.