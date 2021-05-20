Board of Curators Give Final Approval For Mizzou’s New Indoor Football Practice Facility
New Facility To Open In Fall Of 2022. Columbia, Mo. – The University of Missouri Board of Curators gave unanimous final approval Wednesday for the construction of a new $33.1M indoor football practice facility that will be funded through private donations and scheduled to be completed by December 2022. Construction on the new facility, which will be located adjacent to the Tigers’ South End Zone Complex, will begin later this fall.nodawaybroadcasting.com