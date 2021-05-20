newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Board of Curators Give Final Approval For Mizzou’s New Indoor Football Practice Facility

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Facility To Open In Fall Of 2022. Columbia, Mo. – The University of Missouri Board of Curators gave unanimous final approval Wednesday for the construction of a new $33.1M indoor football practice facility that will be funded through private donations and scheduled to be completed by December 2022. Construction on the new facility, which will be located adjacent to the Tigers’ South End Zone Complex, will begin later this fall.

nodawaybroadcasting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Open Field#Sec#Mizzou Football#Indoor Practice Facility#Mizzou Athletics#Hok Sport#The Board Of Curators#Missouri Board#Student Athlete Safety#Board Approval#Baseball#Unanimous Final Approval#Scheduling#Construction#Mo Based Sports Division#Restrooms#Devine Pavilion#Mid Missouri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

Sunday Sit-down with Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 Sports Director Andrew Kauffman brought on Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk in this week's edition of Sunday Sit-down. You can watch the full interview at 10:30 on ABC 17. Sterk discussed a variety of topics, including the recent name, image and likeness legislation. Plus -...
Columbia, MOozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Softball to Host Regional for First Time Since 2016

COLUMBIA, Mo. – For the first time since 2016 and the 11th time overall, Mizzou Softball is hosting an NCAA Regional in Columbia. Coach Larissa Anderson‘s Tigers, 38-15 overall and 15-9 in the Southeastern Conference, received the 8th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when pairings were announced Sunday evening.
Missouri StateEastern Progress

Missouri adds 4-star defensive tackle Gracial

(Columbia) -- Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial made a commitment to Missouri this past weekend. Gracial committed to the Tigers over a top five that also included Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Saint Charles prospect is ranked as the No. 16 DT in the country...
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Mizzou softball to host NCAA regional as No. 8 overall seed

Missouri softball is back in the postseason and will host an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time since 2016. The Tigers earned the No. 8 overall seed in the tournament and Columbia will serve as one of 16 regional hosts. As a top-8 seed, Missouri would also host a super regional if it advances.
Columbia, MOMarietta Daily Journal

Mizzou softball team earns No. 8 seed in NCAA tourney, will host regional

May 17—COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team not only will host an NCAA regional this week but the Tigers earned a national seed in the 64-team bracket, checking in at No. 8 overall. That means Mizzou (38-15) also will host the super regional round should it advance past this week's double-elimination regional.
Mississippi Stateabc17news.com

Mizzou captures series win over No. 3 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KMIZ) The Mizzou baseball team stunned No. 3 Mississippi State in a 16-8 victory on Saturday afternoon, which clinched the Tiger's first series win since the beginning of April. You can watch the full postgame press conference with head coach Steve Bieser in the video player below. https://youtu.be/ldmQBBqIGeg.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri moves forward with events as health restrictions ease up

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri is moving forward with health leaders to return faculty to campus, host adolescent vaccination clinics, and put on a handful of graduation ceremonies. Final Day of May Graduation at Mizzou - Sunday, May 16 A university spokesperson says each graduation ceremony has around 300 graduates. Each graduate was The post University of Missouri moves forward with events as health restrictions ease up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MO939theeagle.com

Mizzou enters final weekend of spring graduation ceremonies

Mizzou will keep its coronavirus restrictions in place, during another round of in-person graduation ceremonies starting Friday. That’s despite new CDC guidance released Thursday saying fully-vaccinated people can mostly ditch masks indoors. Boone County reported only eight new coronavirus cases Thursday, and active cases dropped to 57. Hospitalizations ticked up...