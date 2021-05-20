newsbreak-logo
Environment

NOAA Predicts Less Hurricane Activity Than Usual In The Central Pacific This Year

Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 14 hours ago
Federal hurricane forecasters are predicting a near- to below-normal hurricane season this year, with two to five tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific Basin. That’s largely due to regional sea surface temperatures that are expected to remain cooler than normal during the annual June-to November season, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday during their annual outlook briefing.

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

