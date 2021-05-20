NOAA Predicts Less Hurricane Activity Than Usual In The Central Pacific This Year
Federal hurricane forecasters are predicting a near- to below-normal hurricane season this year, with two to five tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific Basin. That’s largely due to regional sea surface temperatures that are expected to remain cooler than normal during the annual June-to November season, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday during their annual outlook briefing.www.civilbeat.org