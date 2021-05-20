Fight results in knife wound

ANDERSON — A woman is accused of felony domestic battery after getting into a fight with her aunt about striking a 13-year-old.

Chajana Alexis Berry, 20, is charged with Level 5 felony domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Anderson police were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Delmar Road for a call that several people were stabbed at 3:24 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brandon Taylor.

When Taylor arrived, he found Berry standing outside the home with a knife in her hand while she was on the phone.

“I drew my firearm and advised the woman to drop the knife and she did comply,” Taylor stated in the affidavit.

Berry was handcuffed and then went into the home where he located Ramitra Hayes, 40, with a cut on her left hand. Hayes is Berry’s aunt, according to the affidavit.

When questioned, Berry said she lives at the residence Hayes and on Tuesday, she argued twice with her 13-year-old cousin. She said when Hayes came home her aunt confronted her about striking the 13-year-old.

Berry told Taylor the two then got into a physical fight and she grabbed a knife because “they were still coming at her,” according to the affidavit. Berry also said “if they got cut, that was on them.”

Hayes, however, said when she came home she confronted Berry about hitting her child and Berry told her, “What are you going to do about it?” according to the affidavit.

The two women began to physically fight when, Hayes told Taylor, Berry grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and “began swinging it at everyone in the residence,” according to the affidavit.

Hayes was cut on her left inner palm and had a small laceration in her mid-back area, according to the affidavit.

Taylor stated that several juveniles witnessed the incident and when interviewed, their stories matched what Hayes told law enforcement.