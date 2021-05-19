Cancer death rates higher in states that limit Medicaid access

The health and economic effects of the pandemic have significant implications for Medicaid. Medicaid, which provides coverage of health and long-term care for low-income residents, is administered by states within broad federal rules and jointly funded by states and the federal government. Medicaid is a counter-cyclical program, meaning that more people become eligible and enroll during economic downturns; at the same time, states may face declines in revenues that make it difficult to fund the state share of funding for the program. As in past economic downturns, the federal government has provided additional financial assistance to states during the current pandemic to help them maintain their Medicaid programs at a time of growing need. This brief presents the most current data for key indicators to help understand how various economic factors that could affect Medicaid enrollment and spending are changing in light of the pandemic. An overview of the methods is in the Methods Box at the end of the brief, and a companion brief provides an overview of Medicaid Financing Basics.