Delta 8 THC is taking the market by storm due to its ability to get you buzzed – unlike CBD – even though it is derived from hemp. Since it technically comes from the hemp plant, this molecule was made federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, even though some states have decided to ban it within their state. Some describe Delta 8 as a close cousin to Delta 9 (traditional THC), but without some of the negative side effects like anxiety, paranoia or sleepiness – making it a great alternative for a slight buzz and for more social consumption, or for people who like to consume for creative purposes. For these reasons, Delta 8 has also been dubbed as “Weed Lite” within the industry.