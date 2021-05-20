newsbreak-logo
New panel to develop reparations fund in Amherst

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST — Town officials are establishing a new committee to develop a reparations fund for making restitution for past harms to Black residents. In a unanimous vote this week, the Town Council agreed to form the African Heritage Reparation Coalition, a group that will determine the best way to promote equity and justice.

