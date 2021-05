McKINNEY, Texas — Long before lightning halted play at 1:52 p.m. Sunday and the rivers started rising, threatening to wash out three days of happy memories if not a bridge or two at TPC Craig Ranch, the AT&T Byron Nelson was over for Jordan Spieth. Any hope of catching K.H. Lee dissipated before the deluge. His 10th attempt at his hometown tournament was his best, with a few signature moments, but it came up short, nonetheless.