Ask the Pediatrician: How old should my children be before we adopt a pet?

They’ve been pleading, begging and bargaining…for a furry friend! And honestly, who wouldn’t want to add more love to their family? Pets are beloved companions for a reason. Being in the presence of animals has been shown to relieve stress (and add joy!), as they quickly become like a member of the family! It is a big decision, though, since dogs and cats can live for ten years or more years, with added responsibilities to take care of your new best friend. Still on the fence and trying to decide whether or not to go for it? Here is a list of eight questions to ask yourself before getting a family pet that just may help you decide.