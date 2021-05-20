newsbreak-logo
Grand Island, NE

GIPS temporary plan for old Principal building

By Diamond Nunnally
KSNB Local4
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is moving three programs into the old Principal building this summer, however nothing is set in stone. “We’re still in transition, you know, what can go there permanently,” GIPS Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter said. “Is it just going to be a place where we get a new grant and we need some space, we can put people there, so really open to what it’s going to be specifically used for.”

