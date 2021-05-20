newsbreak-logo
Saint Peter, MN

St. Peter students shine at Somali Fashion Show

By Natalie Rademacher nrademacher@mankatofreepress.com
The Free Press
 14 hours ago
A group of St. Peter High School students dance during a Somali fashion show Wednesday at the Minnesota Square Park pavilion. Photos by Pat Christman

The pavilion at Minnesota Square Park was full of music and cheering Wednesday evening as about 10 St. Peter High School girls modeled festive, traditional Somali gowns, and danced for family, friends and teachers.

Aisha Abdi, a ninth-grader, wore a red and orange striped dirac, a long flowing Somali garment worn by women, during a group dance at the end of the event. She said she really enjoyed getting to dress up and perform.

“I felt confident,” Abdi said of modeling several gowns throughout the evening. “My friends were hyping me up.”

The so-called Somali Fashion Show was put on by students who couldn’t attend prom last month because it fell during Ramadan, a period of fasting, spiritual reflection and heightened devotion for Muslims.

Students were disappointed they couldn’t go to the dance and celebrate with friends, which prompted Tom Bollum, an ELL teacher at the high school, to help the girls plan a celebration for after Ramadan ended. The girls decided on a fashion show so they could wear their traditional and celebratory gowns.

“Like any teenager, they wanted to show off their dresses,” Bollum said. “You get to see a side of the girls you almost never see at school.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, the girls met after school to pick out outfits, choose songs and create dances to perform. About 30 teachers, family and friends showed up to support and cheer on the girls Wednesday evening.

The loudest supporters at the fashion show were the students themselves, however. They clapped, yelled words of encouragement and sang along as others danced and modeled their dresses. They took turns introducing each other and telling audience members about the gowns.

A group of girls cheer during Wednesday’s fashion show Wednesday at the Minnesota Square Park pavilion in St. Peter. Photos by Pat Christman

Stephanie Noble, an ELL teacher at St. Peter high and middle schools, said the girls all looked amazing all dressed up.

“They’re all incredible women,” she said.

The event was informal but the girls and Bollum hope to make the fashion show an annual tradition.

“My favorite part was everybody showing up, especially my teachers,” said Nobras Sayidnour, a sophomore who modeled during the event. “I’m hopeful we will do it again next year.”

