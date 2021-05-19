The magic of non-magic mushrooms

We breathe in and out every day but few of us take the time to really notice our breath let alone search to understand its power. Inside of each person is the ability to create their own vitality, calm, and balance. Understanding this immense power that exists inside also enables us to co-create the life that you wish to see for ourselves by attracting and manifesting those things that we desire. While such a power may seem like magic, it is nothing more than the inimitable power of the breath.