May 10—The mask mandate in Missoula County was rolled back to a recommendation on Monday after COVID-19 vaccination numbers reached 60% locally. On April 15, the Missoula City-County Health Department said it would rescind the mask mandate on May 11 if certain parameters were met. However, the change went into effect a day early as it met its goal this weekend of having 60% or more of the county's eligible residents having at least one dose of the vaccine.