Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team announced Monday. This is particularly damaging to the Celtics given where they sit in the standings. Boston, now 35-33, is two games behind the Miami Heat for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their hopes of overcoming the team that beat them in the Eastern Conference finals last season were already slim. Now, with Brown out, their odds have decreased even more, and they will now likely be forced into the play-in round without one of their best players.