Police in Pinellas County want us to help them find the driver who killed a person last night after running them over on St. Pete Beach. The car also hit 4 others in the process. Reports tell us that it happened around 9pm on the 4400 block of Gulf Boulevard in the crosswalk. The car they are looking for is A red Nissan Juke. The truck struck all five people in the crosswalk, then drove off northbound. The Surveillance footage which was provided by the sheriff’s office shows the vehicle slowing briefly, then driving fast away.