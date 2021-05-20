newsbreak-logo
Jacob deGrom to make a rehab start on Thursday for St. Lucie Mets

By Deesha Thosar, New York Daily News
 14 hours ago

ATLANTA – Though it feels like Jacob deGrom hasn’t started a game in weeks, with all the Mets’ injuries accumulating, it’s actually only been 10 days since his last outing.

That will change on Thursday, as the ace is set to make a rehab start for the St. Lucie Mets in what the team hopes will be his final hurdle before joining the rotation again. DeGrom does not have a set pitch count for his St. Lucie outing. A Mets trainer will be present to better understand how he comes out of it.

DeGrom (right side tightness) this week in Atlanta threw a touch-and-feel and a bullpen. He came out of both sessions with no issues, feeling good and providing positive feedback to the team. The right-hander was eligible to come off the injured list on Friday against the Marlins, but the Mets opted to give him a rehab assignment in Port St. Lucie (where he will reunite with rehabbing pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Seth Lugo) instead.

“We want to see him facing batters,” manager Luis Rojas said. “We want to ramp up the competition level with him.”

This has been a rocky month for deGrom ever since he was scratched from his May 4 start in St. Louis with right side inflammation. He returned to the mound on the earlier side, taking just a few days off from throwing before making his next start on May 9 against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Though he was pitching well in his sixth start of the season, carrying a perfect game into the fifth inning, he was scowling the entire outing.

On May 10, the Mets announced another MRI on his right side showed no inflammation and came back clean. But that same day, they put him on the IL to give him some rest and try to figure out what was causing the discomfort.

Rojas won’t commit to deGrom returning to the rotation after his rehab start. But it appears likely that, if all goes well on Thursday, he’ll be on track to start on May 25 against the Rockies at Citi Field.

COOKIE PLAYING CATCH, BUT NO TIMELINE

Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring strain) was back to work, sort of, on Wednesday at Truist Park after he was transferred to the 60-day injured list earlier this month. The right-hander played catch with assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo while a Mets trainer, deGrom and Marcus Stroman stood around watching nearby.

After several long tosses, Carrasco moved on to agility and conditioning drills alongside a trainer. Though it was encouraging to see the righty, who has been on the IL all season, play catch, Rojas offered no clarity on a potential progression for Carrasco. There is still no date for his next step, which involves getting back on the mound. For now, he is working on strengthening his hamstring.

“As far as when he’s going to throw off the slope the next time, that’s what I haven’t been told yet,” Rojas said. “But he feels good. He’s so excited just to be here with the team.”

PETE GETS A DAY OFF

Curiously, while Pete Alonso is one of just one of four Mets’ position players who are still healthy, he received a day off in the series finale against the Braves on Wednesday. Dominic Smith got the start at first base while newest Met, Cameron Maybin, played left field.

No, Alonso is not injured. Yes, he is hitting .236 with a .769 OPS and six home runs this season and playing a terrific first base. Benching him on Wednesday was due, in part, to the fact that Alonso had played every game so far this season.

“Right now, it’s just a day off,” Rojas said. “For me he has to just relax and get some rest. He wants to overdo it all the time. You know how Pete is.”

Rojas has noticed Alonso drifting at the plate a bit, the manager said. With him being involved in a ton of plays at first base throughout the course of a nine-inning game, the Mets gave him Wednesday off to combine with the team’s off-day on Thursday. On Friday in Miami, they open a stretch of 17 straight games.

“Pete, he’s a bull, he doesn’t want days off,” Rojas said. “We feel this is very much strategic for him moving forward. I think it just works well for him and he can work on some things, be able to relax, watch the game, get his rest and then be ready.”

