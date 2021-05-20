Board Of Regents Votes To Sue Over New Campus Carry Law

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/14/21. Students, parents and staff on Montana University campuses are worried about campus safety following a new law in Montana that allows firearm carry on campus. On Feb. 18, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 102 into law, allowing people to carry a concealed weapon in most public spaces, including on college campuses. To adopt the new law, the Montana University System released a draft policy, which would “allow students, employees, contractors, vendors and visitors 18 years or older to possess a firearm on campus and in campus housing with a concealed carry permit or an alternative like a basic hunter education course,” explained a Bozeman Daily Chronicle article. Through public comment during a recent listening session, many spoke out against the policy and urged the Board of Regents to challenge the law. Many cited campus safety, the threat of violent white supremacists, domestic violence and mental health as reasons why allowing these firearms is a threat to safety.