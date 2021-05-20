newsbreak-logo
Board Of Regents Votes To Sue Over New Campus Carry Law

mtpr.org
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana higher education officials are legally challenging the constitutionality of a new law allowing concealed carry of firearms on college campuses. Montana's Board of Regents, the state body overseeing public higher education, voted unanimously during a Wednesday meeting for a judicial review of the new law. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the policy back in February.

