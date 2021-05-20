Group files lawsuit against La Jolla Cove fireworks

SAN DEIGO (KGTV) -- A local environmental organization filed a lawsuit this week to stop the Fourth of July fireworks display in La Jolla Cove.

The Animal Protection and Rescue League is targeting the La Jolla Community Fireworks Foundation and the event's organizers. The group claims the show would harm sensitive coastal resources in La Jolla, including the seals at the Children's Pool.

In the lawsuit sent to ABC 10News "Blasting fireworks off over La Jolla Cove, a marine protected area, will also result in pollution of the air and water with chemicals from the fireworks, damaging sensitive marine life in the area."

The group also said the event would cause a disturbance to birds and other wildlife, people who have PTSD, and can cause dogs and cats to become terrified.

The annual firework show was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Deborah Marengo, director of the La Jolla Community Fireworks Foundation, told the La Jolla Light in April: “It’s going to happen this year. Our fundraising committee has been meeting for the last few months in anticipation of our permit being approved, and the fire marshal indicated the permit would be approved for this year.”

ABC 10News cannot independently confirm the firework event is taking place on July 4. However, we did reach out to the La Jolla Village Merchants Association and have yet to hear back.