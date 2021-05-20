newsbreak-logo
Make sure you keep your Sure Footing with the latest Xbox Play Anywhere infinite runner

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSure Footing first launched on PC way back in 2018, but judging by the Steam reviews, it fell away with divisive thoughts. Now though Table Flip Games are moving to the console market in hope that their cute little infinite runner can find a home, with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players now able to enjoy the Play Anywhere madness.

