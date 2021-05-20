Idaho COVID-19 numbers remain consistent, just one virus-related death Wednesday
COVID-19 cases remained relatively low in Idaho on Wednesday as health officials reported a single virus-related death in the state. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data showed 240 new cases statewide, pretty consistent with daily case counts in recent weeks, although most days the number has not exceeded 200. The state’s seven-day moving average for new daily cases sits at 160.9. The seven-day average has been consistent for about two weeks.www.idahostatesman.com