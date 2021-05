Ambushes can help set the pace of any D&D session. The next time you’re looking for something to spring on a party of adventurers, try one of these. When it comes to adventure, ambushes are a perfect tool to help maintain the pace, heighten engagement, and keep the players thinking on their toes. Nothing says “pay attention now” like an arrow coming out of the shadows. D&D is rife with monsters that work best when they’re able to lurk in the shadows, so the next time you’re looking for a surprise encounter, try one of these monsters, and see how it shakes things up.