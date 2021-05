FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Police say one of two robberies in Fargo committed by the man arrested in the death of a taxi driver in Moorhead is similar to that case. “We had a cab driver that had a gun pulled on him by someone who he thought was going to be a passenger. In that situation, some cash was taken and then that suspect fled as well,” Fargo Police Acting Captain Chris Helmick said.