Batman Fortnite Comic Crossover is Underway

The highly-anticipated second issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point arrived in stores this week, and it provided readers with a unique take on both the DC Comics and Fortnite worlds. As the Dark Knight, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn begin to make their way through Fortnite island, they're expected to discover new revelations and Easter eggs that fans might not be expecting — including some that are expected to change the lore of Fortnite forever. While some of those twists have yet to be revealed in Zero Point's first two issues, the latest installment did include one detail that has some endearing hidden meaning. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 from Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, Nelson Faro DeCastro, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!