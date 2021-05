The Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators got their 2021 season started a couple days later than the rest of the farm system, but they’re now in full swing. So far, Las Vegas Ballpark has been the hitter’s paradise we remember from 2019. The Aviators have played five games, winning three of them, and the total run differential was 33-31 against them, more than six runs per team per game. One of the contests ended with an 11-10 margin.