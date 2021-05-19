County schedules budget work session for Thursday
Geary County Commissioners have scheduled a budget work session for Thursday afternoon at the County Office Building. The session is scheduled from noon until 5 pm. Commissioners will meet with Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch, the Assistant Director of Three Rivers, Erica Christie, the President and CEO of Big Lakes Developmental Center Lori Feldkamp, Opera House Co-Directors Joe and Sheila Markley, plus Sally Jardine and Frank Catalo with the Senior Citizens Center, Sheriff Dan Jackson and Appraiser Travis Lilly.jcpost.com