Geary County, KS

County schedules budget work session for Thursday

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 19 hours ago


Geary County Commissioners have scheduled a budget work session for Thursday afternoon at the County Office Building. The session is scheduled from noon until 5 pm. Commissioners will meet with Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch, the Assistant Director of Three Rivers, Erica Christie, the President and CEO of Big Lakes Developmental Center Lori Feldkamp, Opera House Co-Directors Joe and Sheila Markley, plus Sally Jardine and Frank Catalo with the Senior Citizens Center, Sheriff Dan Jackson and Appraiser Travis Lilly.

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

