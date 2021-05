An Ocala man was arrested recently after his lady friend claimed he grabbed her while she recorded a confrontation between him and her mother on a cell phone. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 18-year-old Pablo Ismael Fernandez was upset because her mother wouldn’t take him to a liquor store to purchase alcohol. She said Fernandez became “very aggressive” with her mother and got in her face, so she started recording the incident on her phone, a sheriff’s office report states.