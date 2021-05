Seven different times they were one strike away. And seven different times, they couldn’t close it out. But then came that eighth time. And when Mater Lakes reliever Andy Hernandez, with the tying run on base, dropped a perfect inside cutter that caught Miami Springs batter Christian Olazabal looking at a called third strike, the Bears finally kicked the doors of history down and celebrated their 7-5 victory over the Hawks in a Region 4-4A semifinal at Springs’ Shelly Dunkel Field.