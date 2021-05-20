newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago mayor: Reporters of color get 2-year mark interviews

By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0XS3_0a55UF0Y00

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year anniversary of her inauguration solely to journalists of color, saying she has been struck by the “overwhelmingly" white press corps in Chicago.

"I ran to break up the status quo that was failing so many," Lightfoot, who is Black, tweeted, also issuing a detailed letter to City Hall reporters on her decision. "That isn't just in City Hall. It's a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American."

While the move isn't unprecedented in recent years, it drew fierce scrutiny among the city's press corps and beyond with members of the media quickly taking Lightfoot to task for her decision.

Lightfoot's choice was made public late Tuesday when longtime WMAQ-TV political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, who is white, tweeted about it — a post that drew more than 5,000 comments. Some praised the mayor, while others were angry.

"I am a Latino reporter @chicagotribune whose interview request was granted for today. However, I asked the mayor's office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully canceled," tweeted Chicago Tribune City Hall reporter Gregory Pratt. "Politicians don't get to choose who covers them."

Ahern voiced a similar concern about the mayor deciding who she'll talk to and said it looked like Lightfoot was avoiding City Hall reporters she often spars with.

“To choose a reporter based on the color of their skin is really pretty outrageous,” Ahern said on WGN Radio. “Does she think I’m racist? Is that what she’s saying?”

But others, including The TRiiBE, a Chicago-based digital Black-oriented media platform that offered extensive coverage of civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death, among other topics, found the anger over the mayor’s decision offensive.

“With this outrage, y’all are implying that Black and Brown journalists aren’t capable of asking the hard questions,” TRiiBE tweeted Wednesday, saying it got an interview the same day.

Taking office in 2019, Lightfoot's tenure has been marked by racial inequality issues, including a Chicago teachers strike, city violence, the coronavirus pandemic and policing. In her two-page letter she recalled being on the campaign trail and being struck "by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically."

She noted the nation's reckoning on racism but said it didn't appear "many of the media institutions in Chicago have caught on and truly have not embraced this moment."

"The press corps is the filter through which much of what we do in government is dissected and explained to the public,” Lightfoot wrote. “And yet despite the many talents and skills of our reporting corps, I fear this arm of our democratic system is on life support. The Chicago media leadership must evolve with the times in order to be a true reflection of the vibrant, vast diversity of our city.”

Journalism has long grappled with lack of racial diversity. More than 75% of newsroom employees are white, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center analysis of census data. In turn, reporters of color note they're often shut out when scoring high profile interviews.

To counteract that, recent leading public officials have been intentional about giving interviews to journalists of color.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department, granted the first interviews after confirmation to Native American journalists. The first sit-down interview Kamala Harris gave after being named vice presidential candidate was to The 19th, an outlet aimed at “elevating” women's voices, including those of color.

Meanwhile in Chicago, other city leaders were critical of Lightfoot's decision, including Alderman George Cardenas, who represents some largely Latino neighborhoods.

"How is that even true, be serious," he tweeted in response to the announcement, saying it should be "corrected."

Some media organizations said they were still being left out, including South Side Weekly. The nonprofit newspaper covers many heavily Black and Latino neighborhoods.

"Yes, for those who are asking, South Side Weekly did request an interview with @chicagosmayor and unsurprisingly received no response and no fancy letter. But we've never relied on the mayor's script to do our groundbreaking work. So it's just another day over here," tweeted editor-in-chief Jacqueline Serrato.

___

Sophia Tareen is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
43K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
George Floyd
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Race And Ethnicity#Civil Unrest#Color#Vice Mayor#Ap#Black Latino#Aapi#Wmaq Tv#Chicago Tribune City Hall#Wgn Radio#Digital Black#Pew Research Center#Cabinet#South Side Weekly#Chicagosmayor#Associated Press#Interior#City Hall Reporters#Chicago Media Outlets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

CHICAGO - Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center. Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILbloomberglaw.com

Cooley Bets on the Midwest Venture Scene with New Chicago Office

Cooley’s official launch of a 10-partner Chicago outpost on Monday is a culmination of what firm vice chair Mike Lincoln said was a decade of scoping out the Midwestern venture capital scene, which he believes can support the firm’s full-service office ambitions. Bloomberg Law reported last month Cooley was poised...
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 5/17/21: Inflation fears rising, the future of e-scooters in Chicago, and long working hours are killing us

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the main job of the Federal Reserve, if the Fed should be required to consider whether or not its policy actions make income less or more unequal, the ongoing fears of inflation, how supplemental unemployment benefits have impacted the economy and why the world economy is running low on everything.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

How a bizarre defense notion got its start in Cook County. Mr. Perry’s case underscores how willing some American pathologists have been to rule in-custody deaths of Black people accidents or natural occurrences caused by sickle cell trait, which is carried by one in 13 Black Americans and is almost always benign. Those with the trait have only one of the two genes required for full-blown sickle cell disease, a painful and sometimes life-threatening condition that can deform red blood cells into crescent shapes that stick together and block blood flow.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.