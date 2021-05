People cringe at the thought! However, edible insects are commonplace in Mexico and several Asian countries and have been making waves in the United States in the past decade. The Black Ant in New York, which opened in 2014, is trying to change how Americans see insects. The chef, who cooked grasshoppers as a child with his grandmother, makes meals like Black Ant Guacamole, cocktails with ant salt rims, and grasshoppers, which are boiled in water, toasted with spices, and sun-dried. France, a country that is very particular about food, is also experimenting with insects.