COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Target announced Monday it will no longer require vaccinated guests and workers to mask-up unless mandated by state and local governments. "The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time. Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances."