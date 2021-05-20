O’Brien County Conservation Chair Resigns

By Mari Radtke Rules for the American Rescue Plan (a COVID-19 financial relief for municipalities) scheduled for release on Monday May 10 have not been made available to the City of Paullina by press time. An award amount to the City of Paullina has not been announced. Specified uses with the money are expected to be limited to water, sewer or broadband.A water main break on East Bertha happened last winter and was repaired by replacing a broken valve. The valve is leaking again. According Chris Erdmann, Superintendent of Utilities, the main just needs to be dug . . .