To tell you the truth, I would not be writing this letter if it were not for the emergency medical services (EMS) out of Memorial Regional Hospital. In 2016, I felt hopeless and believed that everyone would be better off without me. I had fallen through the cracks of a broken mental health care system and didn’t know what else to do, so I tried to take my own life. A friend came to check on me and immediately called emergency services. They were able to arrive in time and saved my life.